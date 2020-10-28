Firefighters rescue little owl from Southern California’s Silverado Fire
Firefighters in Southern California rescued a barn owl from a huge wildfire south of Los Angeles.
(CBS)- Firefighters in Southern California rescued a barn owl from a huge wildfire south of Los Angeles. A crew with the Orange County Fire Authority saved the little owl from the Silverado Fire on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the agency said on social media.
A video from the agency shows firefighters wrapping the owl in a jacket on the ground. Later, the bundled-up owl sits with its eyes closed in the lap of a firefighter in a vehicle as a radio call for help from animal control services in the background describes the owl as injured.
“Poor guy,” a man says in the video. "We’ll get you some help, buddy.
The owl isn’t the first animal in the area whose rescue was captured on video. On Monday, a firefighter was seen picking up an injured rabbit under a smoky freeway overpass.
