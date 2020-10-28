Advertisement

Florida man arrested for changing Gov. Ron DeSantis' voter registration

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Anthony Steven Guevara on charges of unauthorized access of a computer and altering a voter registration without consent.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NAPLES, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he hacked into the Florida voting registration database and changed Gov. Ron DeSantis' voter registration.

According to the FDLE, agents started the investigation after DeSantis saw his address was changed to one in West Palm Beach in the database. Agents were able to identify Guevara as the suspect and arrested him at his home with help from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am proud of the quick and detailed work of our agents on this case and appreciate the hard work of the offices of State Attorneys Amira Fox and Jack Campbell," FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said in a press release. "FDLE is committed to ensuring the voting rights of Florida citizens are protected, and we will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners in ensuring the security of our elections.”

Investigators say they believe the 20-year-old accessed Sen. Rick Scott, Michael Jordan and LeBron James' voter registrations as well. However, no changes were made to those voter registrations.

Guevara was booked into the Collier County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

