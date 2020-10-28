Advertisement

Frozen Head State Park named state park of the year

The state park covers 24,000 acres of land and is named for a 3,324-foot peak in the Cumberland Mountains, the top of which is often shrouded in ice or snow in the winter months.
Tennessee State Parks - Frozen Head State Park
Tennessee State Parks - Frozen Head State Park(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation named Frozen Head State Park in Wartburg the 2020 State Park of the Year.

“This is a tribute to the dedication of the hard-working staff at Frozen Head,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “It says a lot to stand out among 56 state parks, but Frozen Head State Park has earned this recognition, and Tennesseans can be proud to have such an excellent park in our system.”

The park was chosen for its ability to demonstrate excellence in areas of innovation, sustainability, interpretation, resource management, facility management, new customer management and financially responsible operation.

The state park covers 24,000 acres of land and is named for a 3,324-foot peak in the Cumberland Mountains, the top of which is often shrouded in ice or snow in the winter months.

The park has three shelters, 28-front-country campsites, 10 back-country campsites and 60 miles of hiking/biking trails.

In 2006, the park replaced an aging Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower at the summit of Frozen Head with an observation deck. A seven-mile scenic trail leads to the observation deck that rises above the tree line and allows for a 360-degree view.

The 2020 Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence were awarded on September 29 at Montgomery Bell State Park as part of an in-person and virtual annual park management meeting.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Meigs County officials give update on fatal school bus crash

Updated: moments ago
LIVE: Meigs County officials give update on fatal school bus crash

News

FBI, KCSO searching for Knoxville bank robbery suspect

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to the FBI, an unknown suspect entered the United Community Bank around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

News

Man convicted of sexually assaulting 11-year-old arrested after failing to register in Knox County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A man who was convicted of violently sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Chicago in 1998.

News

Knox County Health Dept. cancels flu vaccine clinic due to severe weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The next clinic will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Carter Senior Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Latest News

News

Kingsport police searching for missing 10-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
KPD said they don’t suspect could play in the disappearance of the child.

News

Designated sites to allow Tennesseans with COVID-19 to vote in person

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The designated sites would only be open for those with positive test results or individuals showing symptoms.

News

Florida man arrested for changing Gov. Ron DeSantis' voter registration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man is behind bars after he hacked into the Florida voting registration database and changed Gov. Ron DeSantis' voter registration.

News

Students hospitalized following deadly Meigs County bus crash in stable condition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
As of Wednesday morning, all students who were treated at Erlanger are now in stable condition, WTVC reported.

News

Tennessee breaks early voting record surpassing 2016 total

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The previous record was set during the 2016 presidential election when a total of 1,689,989 individuals cast their ballot early.

News

98-year-old Knoxville man who never missed a vote casts ballot in 2020 election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Calvin Houser has not missed voting in an election since he turned 18-year-old.