Frozen Head State Park named state park of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation named Frozen Head State Park in Wartburg the 2020 State Park of the Year.

“This is a tribute to the dedication of the hard-working staff at Frozen Head,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “It says a lot to stand out among 56 state parks, but Frozen Head State Park has earned this recognition, and Tennesseans can be proud to have such an excellent park in our system.”

The park was chosen for its ability to demonstrate excellence in areas of innovation, sustainability, interpretation, resource management, facility management, new customer management and financially responsible operation.

The state park covers 24,000 acres of land and is named for a 3,324-foot peak in the Cumberland Mountains, the top of which is often shrouded in ice or snow in the winter months.

The park has three shelters, 28-front-country campsites, 10 back-country campsites and 60 miles of hiking/biking trails.

In 2006, the park replaced an aging Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower at the summit of Frozen Head with an observation deck. A seven-mile scenic trail leads to the observation deck that rises above the tree line and allows for a 360-degree view.

The 2020 Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence were awarded on September 29 at Montgomery Bell State Park as part of an in-person and virtual annual park management meeting.

