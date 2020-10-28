Gov. Lee urges mayors to consider implementing mask mandates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee said Wednesday that county mayors “ought to be considering” implementing a mask mandate as Tennessee sees record rates of coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

“I think that every mayor certainly ought to consider and look at the case counts... look at the growth of hospitalizations coming from their community. They certainly ought to be considering it,” Gov. Lee said.

Lee, himself, has stayed away from issuing a state-wide mandate. Wednesday he maintained that stance.

