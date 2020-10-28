Heavy rain from Zeta starts today, WVLT Weather Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain coverage is increasing today, from the outer bands of rain of Hurricane Zeta, as it makes U.S. landfall in Southeast Louisiana. Then then heart of that start cuts straight through our area tonight through Thursday. A cold front slides right in behind this tropical rain and wind.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy with spotty rain, but don’t forget the umbrella! The furthest reaching rain from Zeta is moving in this morning. Temperatures are mild, as we start the day around 60 degrees.

Today’s rain is becoming on and off, with an 80% coverage midday through the afternoon. This makes for a wet evening commute, so we have your WVLT Weather Alert starting today and lasting into Thursday. Today’s high is around 69 degrees, with on and off rain today.

The WVLT Weather Alert continues tonight, as we have widespread moderate to heavy rain all night long. This really starts adding up to more gaining 2+ inches of rainfall. It becomes breezy as well, with steady temperatures in the mid 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Zeta's rain and winds Wednesday through Thursday (WVLT)

Thursday’s WVLT Weather Alert is for the heavy rain and ongoing Flash Flood Watch, until 2 p.m. The rain becomes more scattered, BUT the winds from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta ramp up. It will go from breezy Thursday morning, so our alert continues as wind gusts at times of 25 to 45 mph through Thursday night.

A cold front slides, with a few showers and clouds leftover for Friday morning. Winds back off and clouds clear Friday afternoon, but the colder air will leave us with a high closer to 54 degrees.

We’ll have a chilly low closer to 40 degrees Saturday morning, but then your Halloween is sunny and cool at 64 degrees. If you’re going trick-or-treating Saturday evening, we’ll see scattered clouds and temperature in the mid 50s.

A little extra push of cool air moves in with some clouds and spotty rain Sunday. This takes us from low 60s on Sunday, down to freezing by Monday morning and only low 50s for Monday afternoon.

Wednesday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

