“Hospitalizations are at an all-time high,” say Tennessee health officials

Tennessee officials said COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high.
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials are warning citizens to be cautious as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise.
Governor Bill Lee held his first media conference since he’d exited quarantine after COVID-19 exposure.
Health officials said hospitalizations are at an all-time high, and it’s not because the state is testing more. Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said that testing in Tennessee has remained stable throughout.
Piercey added they believe it’s due to higher rates of transmission.
As of October 28, more than 1,000 Tennesseans were hospitalized.
