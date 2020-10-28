“Hospitalizations are at an all-time high,” say Tennessee health officials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials are warning citizens to be cautious as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise.

Governor Bill Lee held his first media conference since he’d exited quarantine after COVID-19 exposure.

Health officials said hospitalizations are at an all-time high, and it’s not because the state is testing more. Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said that testing in Tennessee has remained stable throughout.

Piercey added they believe it’s due to higher rates of transmission.

As of October 28, more than 1,000 Tennesseans were hospitalized.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 254,220 as of October 28, 2020 including 3,241 deaths, 1,254 current hospitalizations and 224,822 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 10.68% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/JU9aXiUudU — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 28, 2020

