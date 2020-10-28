Advertisement

Kingsport police searching for missing 10-year-old

According to police, Destiny Swatzell was reported missing by her mother early Wednesday morning.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Kingsport Police Department are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

According to police, Destiny Swatzell was reported missing by her mother early Wednesday morning.

Police said the child was last seen at her home on the 3600 block of Watterson Street three hours before she was reported missing.

KPD said they don’t suspect could play in the disappearance of the child.

Destiny is described as 4′11″ and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she may be wearing white flip-flops.

Anyone who sees Destiny or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.

