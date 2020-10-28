Knox Co. health board revisits county’s COVID-19 regulations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health discussed COVID-19 regulations including gathering limits, the county mask mandate and the bar curfew during Wednesday night’s meeting.

During the meeting, the board voted on all three regulations, starting with the mask order, which has not expired in Knox County.

Board members raised a motion to open the mandate up for discussion and all members agreed that it wasn’t necessary to talk about the order, because it should be left in place. Patrick Obrien said there wasn’t much discussion to be had, while Dr. Martha Buchannan added that data showed counties with no mask mandates in place had higher case counts.

Next up for discussion was the bar curfew, which was set to expire that night. Maria Hurt suggested keeping the curfew in place while students are still on campus. She added that there were no significant economic impacts from the order.

Dr. Martha Buchannan mentioned that there had been no citations and not many complaints in response to the order.

The board voted to extend the 11:00 p.m. bar curfew through November 13. The motion passed in a 9-1 vote, with Mayor Glenn Jacobs voting ‘no’.

The last regulation on the agenda was the 25 person gathering limit, which was also set to expire that night. Dr. Buchannan told the board there had been no complaints about the order, but enforcing the order was challenging. Several other board members agreed saying it didn’t seem to have much impact.

The board agreed to let the gathering limit order expire.

