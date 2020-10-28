Advertisement

Knox Co. health board revisits county’s COVID-19 regulations

During the meeting, the board voted on all three regulations, starting with the mask order, which has not expired in Knox County.
Knox Co. board of health meeting
Knox Co. board of health meeting(WVLT News)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health discussed COVID-19 regulations including gathering limits, the county mask mandate and the bar curfew during Wednesday night’s meeting.

During the meeting, the board voted on all three regulations, starting with the mask order, which has not expired in Knox County.

Board members raised a motion to open the mandate up for discussion and all members agreed that it wasn’t necessary to talk about the order, because it should be left in place. Patrick Obrien said there wasn’t much discussion to be had, while Dr. Martha Buchannan added that data showed counties with no mask mandates in place had higher case counts.

Next up for discussion was the bar curfew, which was set to expire that night. Maria Hurt suggested keeping the curfew in place while students are still on campus. She added that there were no significant economic impacts from the order.

Dr. Martha Buchannan mentioned that there had been no citations and not many complaints in response to the order.

The board voted to extend the 11:00 p.m. bar curfew through November 13. The motion passed in a 9-1 vote, with Mayor Glenn Jacobs voting ‘no’.

The last regulation on the agenda was the 25 person gathering limit, which was also set to expire that night. Dr. Buchannan told the board there had been no complaints about the order, but enforcing the order was challenging. Several other board members agreed saying it didn’t seem to have much impact.

The board agreed to let the gathering limit order expire.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Decatur businesses rally around families, first responders after deadly crash

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Whether it was hot meals, prayers, or whatever they could spare from their cash registers, downtown businesses wanted to step up to help.

News

TN Army National Guard crew rescues North Carolina hiker

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The injured hiker was located and crews were able to hoist the hiker into the helicopter and the victim was transported to Hayward Regional Medical Center in North Carolina for treatment.

News

Gov. Lee urges mayors to consider implementing mask mandates

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Lee said Wednesday that county mayors “ought to be considering” implementing a mask mandate as Tennessee sees record rates of coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

News

UT Medical Center says the hospital is in a “yellow, but worsening” state

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Dr. Shemiyeh wrapped up his presentation to the board by saying October has been the worst month of the pandemic for growth and hospitalizations and it will likely affect the number of hospitalizations in November.

Latest News

News

Man accused of trying to leave grocery store with full buggy worth $400

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A man was arrested after being accused of attempting to leave a Knoxville grocery store without paying for a buggy of groceries worth more than $400.

News

Roads close in the Smokies as Zeta hits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed several secondary roads as East Tennessee expects heavy rain and high winds from Hurricane Zeta.

News

Wild flower, wild find: Never-before-seen until now in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
“We had no idea how much of this species was present.” The common harebell isn’t supposed to be here.

News

PHOTOS: Zeta sweeps into East Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Heavy rains are hitting East Tennessee as Hurricane Zeta, a category 2, hits Southeast Louisiana.

News

Wild flower, wild find

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Tropical storm warning issued for portion of Smokies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Weather experts have issued a tropical storm warning for a portion of the Smokies as Zeta hits the U.S.