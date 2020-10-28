Knox County Health Dept. cancels flu vaccine clinic due to severe weather
The next clinic will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Carter Senior Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Health Department announced the free flu vaccine clinic scheduled for this week has been canceled due to incoming severe weather.
The clinic was set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Western Heights Resident’s Association.
