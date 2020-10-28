Knox County Health Dept. cancels flu vaccine clinic due to severe weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Health Department announced the free flu vaccine clinic scheduled for this week has been canceled due to incoming severe weather.

The clinic was set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Western Heights Resident’s Association.

The next clinic will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Carter Senior Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Please note that due to pending inclement weather, the flu vaccination clinic scheduled for tomorrow (10/29) at the Western Heights Resident's Association has been cancelled. The next clinic will be on November 5th, see below for additional information. pic.twitter.com/dVfup8yP6n — Knox Co Health Dept (@KnoxCoHealthTN) October 28, 2020

