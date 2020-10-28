Knox County man missing after hiking in Great Smoky Mountain National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are searching for a Knox County man who was reported missing in the park.

Fred Braden, 56, was reportedly day hiking along the Middle Prong Trail yesterday in the Tremont area. Braden was reported missing around 7:09 p.m. Tuesday.

GSMNP rangers initiated containment efforts and a ground search Wednesday morning with 12 members of the park’s Search and Rescue Team.

Anyone hiking in the Middle Prong Trail area on Tuesday, October 27 who may have helpful information and is requested to contact the park’s Emergency Communication Center at 865-436-1230.

