Knox County Schools on two-hour delay due to potential flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools announced classes would be on a two-hour delay Thursday morning for both virtual and in-person classes due to the potential for flooding.

Buses will also be delayed by two hours. School officials said they will monitor weather conditions and update parents if any additional schedule changes are made.

Knox County Schools released the following statement on the decision:

"Based on the weather forecast calling for heavy rainfall and flooding in the early morning hours prior to daylight and out of an abundance of caution, Knox County Schools will start two hours late for both in-person and virtual students on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Buses will also operate two hours late. School administrators, security, maintenance, custodial staff, and central office will report on time. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide any updates as necessary."

