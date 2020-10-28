Man accused of trying to leave grocery store with full buggy worth $400

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after being accused of attempting to leave a Knoxville grocery store without paying for a buggy of groceries worth more than $400.

According to court documents, Bill Norman tried to leave the Kroger on Brooklawn Street with the loaded cart without paying.

After exiting the store, authorities said Norman ditched the buggy in the back parking lot and fled into the woods.

An employee was reportedly able to capture video of the suspect and authorities took him into custody a short time later.

Norman faces charges of theft.

