Man convicted of sexually assaulting 11-year-old arrested after failing to register in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who was convicted of violently sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Chicago in 1998 was arrested in Knox County.

According to sex offender registry laws, the man identified as Michael Lewis is required to check in with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office each March, June, September and December to ensure his information is up to date with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Lewis is accused of failing to report to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in September 2020 and was taken into custody on October 12.

