Maryville College temporarily reducing operations

Maryville College announced it will be temporarily reducing operations until the end of the week due to an increase of COVID spread in community.
(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Maryville College announced it will be temporarily reducing operations until the end of the week due to an increase of COVID spread in the community.

“Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to check their email accounts for details and updates,” said the college in a tweet.

