Metro Drug Coalition receives $175K grant from Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County officials announced a $175,000 grant to the Metro Drug Coalition to assist the organization in the renovation of Knoxville’s first recovery community center, The Gateway.

“Fighting the addiction epidemic has been a priority of mine. We must all realize that this is a community effort, and without the support of caring people and great programs, very few people can be successful in recovery,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “The Gateway is an important project that will provide both and Knox County is happy to support it.”

Officials said the center aims to create a place where those in recovery and their families can access support, counseling and the resources they need in their recovery process.

The center will provide a centralized location to coordinate access to services based on an individuals' specific needs.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the leadership of Mayor Jacobs and County Commission in sharing the vision of The Gateway and the unique ways in which it will serve to have a lasting impact on the Knoxville community,” said Karen Pershing, MDC’s Executive Director. “MDC was chartered through a joint resolution of City and County officials in 1986 as a nonprofit agency and those partnerships have remained strong throughout our agency’s history. To honor this gift, MDC plans to name the computer lab and community lounge after Mayor Glenn Jacobs. His leadership and commitment to reducing substance misuse has been apparent from the time he has taken office and we could think of no better way to recognize this than through this naming opportunity.”

MDC is currently raising funds for the recovery center. Anyone interested in donating is asked to visit MDC’s website for more information.

