Oak Ridge’s annual car seat check event canceled

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Oak Ridge Police Department announced the city’s annual car seat check event has been canceled due to weather.

The event was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Scarboro Community Center, 148 Carver Avenue.

The annual event allows parents and guardians to have their car seats checked for manufacturer recalls and examined for proper installation by certified car seat technicians

Officials have not yet set a new date for the event.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.