“Personal responsibility is the only way,” says Gov. Lee as coronavirus cases rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee stressed again Tennessee residents' responsibility to make their own choices when it comes to social distancing and reduction of coronavirus in the state.

“We can put in place an environment to facilitate, but at the end of the day, people will make their own decisions," Lee said during a press conference Wednesday, his first since quarantining after COVID-19 exposure.

Tennessee health officials said during the conference that hospitalizations due to the virus were at an all-time high.

Lee told media, “Personal responsibility is the only way.”

He also didn’t directly answer whether he would consider a state-wide shutdown of schools. “In-person schooling is the best route,” he said.

“The percentage of students that have been infected are incredibly low,” he continued.

Lee said state officials were encouraged by the rates of cases in comparison to the number of students in the state. He did add that, if there were a significant change in the numbers, officials would consider their options.

