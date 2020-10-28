PHOTOS: Zeta sweeps into East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy rains are hitting East Tennessee as Hurricane Zeta, a category 2, hits Southeast Louisiana.

The impact of the storm is expected to continue through tonight in East Tennessee into Thursday.

Areas in East Tennessee, like Oliver Springs, are already experiencing heavy rains. The Oliver Springs Police Department is warning drivers about roads, like Windrock Road and Airport Road, which are closed due to flooding.

Arrowhead Park is closed due to flooding. Windrock Road and Airport Road are close to flood mark as well. Be careful and watch for flooding pic.twitter.com/Gf7wyXkER2 — Oliver Springs PD (@OZpoliceTN) October 28, 2020

