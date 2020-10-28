Roads close in the Smokies as Zeta hits

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed several secondary roads as East Tennessee expects heavy rain and high winds from Hurricane Zeta.

The park has closed the following roads overnight:

Balsam Mountain Road

Cherokee Orchard Road

Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail

Greenbrier Entrance Road

Wear Cove Gap Road

Foothills Parkway from Walland to Wears Valley

Hwy 284 from Big Creek to Cataloochee

Little River Road from Elkmont to Townsend

The park said the closures will remain in effect until the High Wind Warning for the park expires, and crews will assess damage. Hikers are advised to avoid hiking during this time across the park, but visitor centers, campgrounds and picnic areas remain open as of Wednesday night.

