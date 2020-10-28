Roads close in the Smokies as Zeta hits
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed several secondary roads as East Tennessee expects heavy rain and high winds from Hurricane Zeta.
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed several secondary roads as East Tennessee expects heavy rain and high winds from Hurricane Zeta.
The park has closed the following roads overnight:
- Balsam Mountain Road
- Cherokee Orchard Road
- Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail
- Greenbrier Entrance Road
- Wear Cove Gap Road
- Foothills Parkway from Walland to Wears Valley
- Hwy 284 from Big Creek to Cataloochee
- Little River Road from Elkmont to Townsend
The park said the closures will remain in effect until the High Wind Warning for the park expires, and crews will assess damage. Hikers are advised to avoid hiking during this time across the park, but visitor centers, campgrounds and picnic areas remain open as of Wednesday night.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.