South-Doyle High School students hold outdoor choir concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The South-Doyle Chorus Program held its fall concert outside, at the school’s football field.

Choir Director Hannah Berkley says she and other faculty members came up with the idea for the outdoor concert.

“Some of these kids haven’t had a concert since March. And especially for the seniors, this is their last year here at South-Doyle and we really wanted to give them an opportunity to share their music, and we knew the only way we could do that is by being outdoors," shares Berkley.

Drake Randolph, a senior at South-Doyle, says he thankful for the opportunity to sing, even if it means having to wear a mask while he does it.

“It’s very challenging for us to hit certain notes, or for us to be able to sing the way we can sing. We need to take big breaths and these masks kind of take that away from us. But it’s a time where everyone must wear a mask right now, and we’re just blessed for the opportunity," says Randolph.

Family members and friends sat in their lawn chairs enjoying the concert.

When it comes to the fate of their winter concert, Berkley says they may have to do a virtual concert.

“I kind of don’t know what the decision will be on indoor performances. A lot of us choir directors and band directors are kind of waiting on that decision from the county," says Berkley.

