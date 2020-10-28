Advertisement

Students hospitalized following deadly Meigs County bus crash in stable condition

Two people were killed in a school bus crash in Meigs County, Tenn.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people, including a 7-year-old student were killed during a school bus crash Tuesday afternoon in Meigs County.

Officials said seven other students were transported to Erlanger Children’s Hospital with one listed in critical condition on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, all students who were treated at Erlanger are now in stable condition, WTVC reported.

Meigs County Schools said other students were treated at nearby hospitals in Chattanooga, Cleveland, Athens and Rhea County.

The school released the following statement regarding the fatal crash:

“The Meigs County School system wishes to thank the first responders and emergency personnel for their actions and support related to the bus crash on the evening of October 27th. We also thank all for well wishes, thoughts and prayers. To confirm reports as stated during the THP press conference, the bus driver and a 7-year-old female student lost their life. It is our understanding that students who were treated at Erlanger are in stable condition. We had several students treated and released at hospitals in Chattanooga, Cleveland, Athens and Rhea County. We will have specific information and more data available as soon as possible. We are planning to make a statement to the press at 3pm today from the library at Meigs County High.”

The school will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to share more details about the incident.

The Town of Decatur will honor the victims of the crash with a candlelight vigil Wednesday night. The vigil will be held at the Meigs County Fairgrounds Pavilion near Meigs Middle School at 7 p.m.

