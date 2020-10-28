Tennessee breaks early voting record surpassing 2016 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With only one more day left to vote in the early voting period, Tennesseans have surpassed the voting record set during the 2016 presidential election.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, 1,808,546 people in the state cast their ballot during the early voting period or submitted an absentee ballot.

The previous record was set during the 2016 presidential election when a total of 1,689,989 individuals cast their ballot early. The record was broken Tuesday night during the eleventh day of early voting.

“This election, Tennesseans are engaged and are taking advantage of the convenience of early voting,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “In the final days of early voting as well as on Election Day, Tennesseans can cast their votes in a clean, safe, and secure environment.”

As of Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, 109,381 individuals cast their ballot in the early voting period in Knox County. Nearly 16,000 submitted an absentee ballot.

The final day of the early voting period is Thursday, Oct. 29 before Election Day on Nov. 3.

