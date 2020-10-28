Tennessee Highway Patrol releases Nov. sobriety checkpoint locations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol released the list of sobriety and seat belt checkpoint locations they will hold throughout the month of October.

Troopers said they will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are behind the wheel while under the influence.

Checkpoints will take place at the following location:

Friday, November 6th -Schaad Road at Pleasant Ridge Road, from 9p-11p (Knox County).

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.