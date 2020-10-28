TN Army National Guard crew rescues North Carolina hiker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Army National Guard crew rescued an injured hiker in North Carolina Wednesday.

According to a release, the National Guard flight crew was notified that a person was hurt while hiking in the Pisgah National Forest area, North Carolina, shortly before midnight on October 27. By 1:00 a.m. October 28, the crews had begun rescue efforts.

The first rescue attempt was unsuccessful due to the terrain of the landing area.

“Once we received the call, training kicked in and our crew was assembled and ready to fly in just two hours,” said Col. Jay Deason, State Aviation Officer. “This was a great opportunity to help our sister state and our fellow citizens.”

Around 2:15 a.m. crews were able to land a “a UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard’s Detachment 1, Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment launched from Joint Base McGhee-Tyson in Knoxville” on the side of a mountain near Shining Rock, North Carolina.

The injured hiker was located and crews were able to hoist the hiker into the helicopter and the victim was transported to Hayward Regional Medical Center in North Carolina for treatment.

“This event is a great example of the many aviation support missions our Soldiers conduct throughout the year,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “The fact that our aviators and flight medics were able to respond so quickly to the request is a testament to their professionalism and selfless service and no doubt has saved many lives over the years.”

