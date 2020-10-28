Tropical storm warning issued for portion of Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Weather experts have issued a tropical storm warning for a portion of the Smokies as Zeta hits the U.S.

The warning is for the Smokies in Monroe County until noon Thursday.

Starting around 6:00 a.m. Thursday, the center of the storm rolls in. This is where all of the wind comes from. An occasional gust of 40-50 mph is likely in the higher parts of the National Park, while 25-40 mph gusts are possible east of 75. The wind and rain taper off by Friday afternoon.

We're nearly 650 miles from the center of Hurricane Zeta but we're already dealing with serious ponding on roads! By the time we're done Thursday afternoon, many will have 3-4 inches of rain! pic.twitter.com/nulbBtgs1a — Ben Cathey (@bencatheywvlt) October 28, 2020

