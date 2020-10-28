Tropical storm warning issued for portion of Smokies
Weather experts have issued a tropical storm warning for a portion of the Smokies as Zeta hits the U.S.
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -
The warning is for the Smokies in Monroe County until noon Thursday.
Starting around 6:00 a.m. Thursday, the center of the storm rolls in. This is where all of the wind comes from. An occasional gust of 40-50 mph is likely in the higher parts of the National Park, while 25-40 mph gusts are possible east of 75. The wind and rain taper off by Friday afternoon.
