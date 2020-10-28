Advertisement

VW recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks that can cause fires

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires.

The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years. Volkswagen says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that bolts holding some high-pressure tubing can come loose, allowing fuel to leak.

The automaker hasn’t figured out how it will fix the problem, but it will start notifying owners around Dec. 20.

Affected vehicles have engines built from June 18, 2015 to Dec. 9, 2017.

The documents don’t say if there have been any fires, but they mention an unspecified number of claims. They say that owners could smell fuel or see leaks.

Messages were left seeking comment from Volkswagen.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: moments ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA
Landfall is expected south of New Orleans with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning around midday.

News

Knox County man missing after hiking in Great Smoky Mountain National Park

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
GSMNP rangers initiated containment efforts and a ground search Wednesday morning with 12 members of the park’s Search and Rescue Team.

News

Ben answers: Why do we have so much rain lately?

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Knoxville has 58.99 inches of rain in 2020, and that’s before Zeta moves in.

National

Germany, France gear up for new lockdowns as virus surges

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

News

Oak Ridge’s annual car seat check event canceled

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The event was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Scarboro Community Center, 148 Carver Avenue.

Latest News

News

Tennessee Highway Patrol releases Nov. sobriety checkpoint locations

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Troopers said they will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are behind the wheel while under the influence.

News

Metro Drug Coalition receives $175K grant from Knox County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The center will provide a centralized location to coordinate access to services based on an individuals' specific needs.

National

Kentucky US Senate: Coronavirus

Updated: 49 minutes ago

National

Alabama lawn mowing man, Rodney Smith Jr., fighting to stay in the U.S.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Smith
An Alabama resident who dedicated his life to helping Americans all over the country could face deportation.

National

School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then over-corrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus.