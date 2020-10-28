What’s next for the health board with new committee to be formed?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County commissioners voted again for additional oversight for the Knox County Board of Health. At Monday’s commission meeting, they approved a new advisory committee.

The vote at last night’s commission meant ended 8-3 in favor of creating a new public health committee.

Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs will have the power to appoint the members. He says they’re taking applications for the positions.

“We’re probably looking at the earliest at the December commission meeting, but not before that. We want to make sure before we populate that committee we do a good job and have qualified candidates,” said Jacobs.

The 11 people on this new committee would work with the Board of Health and Dr. Martha Buchanan. Buchanan said she’s been made aware of the communities concerns and they will work with the new committee to serve the community

“We will just have to see how the commission and the mayor want to use that committee and how they’ll work with our team here, the board of health. There are a lot of unknowns, but we will work with whoever is on that committee to advise and make good decisions for the community,” said Buchanan.

This is a third group that will be separate from the Knox County Board of Health. Another group was set up by Mayor Inya Kincannon and Jacob’s in late September.

