Ben answers: Why do we have so much rain lately?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hurricane Zeta will bring East Tennessee a solid and often intense two days of rain. Many areas will add to their soggy 2020 rain totals, already above 60″ of rain across our region.

Three to four inches of rain and the fifth tropical system will soon hit the area. Are you saying ‘enough already?’

But why so much? It all starts with the jet stream, the current of steering winds up where commercial jets fly. Storms travel the jet stream and because that band is overhead, well, the rain is too.

Much of the heaviest rain was in February and March, similar to the flooding across the Tennessee River basin in 2019. Factor in the five tropical systems, as well, and you can see how East Tennessee will continue to shatter rain records.

Laura, Sally, Beta, Delta, and now Zeta: they all swept through the Valley and most got plenty of rain. The five storms total around 10″ of rain on an already-wet year.

This is nothing new, sadly, as 2018 and 2019 were the wettest years ever recorded across the TVA basin. And from October 1, 2019 to September 30th, 2020, the Tennessee Valley Authority reported that the area simply shattered a 12-month rain record in the basin. While that stretches across several states, TVA’s number is indicative of rain in eastern Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.