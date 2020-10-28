Advertisement

Ben answers: Why do we have so much rain lately?

Knoxville has had 58.99 inches of rain in 2020, and that’s before Zeta moves in.
As the Knoxville area gets set for yet another tropical rain-maker.
As the Knoxville area gets set for yet another tropical rain-maker.(Kevin Noble)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hurricane Zeta will bring East Tennessee a solid and often intense two days of rain. Many areas will add to their soggy 2020 rain totals, already above 60″ of rain across our region.

Three to four inches of rain and the fifth tropical system will soon hit the area. Are you saying ‘enough already?’

But why so much? It all starts with the jet stream, the current of steering winds up where commercial jets fly. Storms travel the jet stream and because that band is overhead, well, the rain is too.

Much of the heaviest rain was in February and March, similar to the flooding across the Tennessee River basin in 2019. Factor in the five tropical systems, as well, and you can see how East Tennessee will continue to shatter rain records.

Laura, Sally, Beta, Delta, and now Zeta: they all swept through the Valley and most got plenty of rain. The five storms total around 10″ of rain on an already-wet year.

This is nothing new, sadly, as 2018 and 2019 were the wettest years ever recorded across the TVA basin. And from October 1, 2019 to September 30th, 2020, the Tennessee Valley Authority reported that the area simply shattered a 12-month rain record in the basin. While that stretches across several states, TVA’s number is indicative of rain in eastern Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County man missing after hiking in Great Smoky Mountain National Park

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
GSMNP rangers initiated containment efforts and a ground search Wednesday morning with 12 members of the park’s Search and Rescue Team.

News

Oak Ridge’s annual car seat check event canceled

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The event was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Scarboro Community Center, 148 Carver Avenue.

News

Tennessee Highway Patrol releases Nov. sobriety checkpoint locations

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Troopers said they will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are behind the wheel while under the influence.

News

Metro Drug Coalition receives $175K grant from Knox County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The center will provide a centralized location to coordinate access to services based on an individuals' specific needs.

Latest News

News

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

News

Tomorrow is the final day of early voting in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
More than one million Tennessee residents have taken advantage of the early voting period in 2020.

National

Kansas man charged with capital murder in sons' deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators allege the father killed his 14-year-old and 12-year-old sons then took their younger sisters from the home.

WVLT

Heavy rain from Zeta starts today, WVLT Weather Alert

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Ponding on the roads, isolated flooding and spotty wind damage are possible.

National

Pole-dancing skeletons deemed ‘inappropriate’ for Texas neighborhood

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KTRK Staff
The homeowner’s association says the display must be removed mid-November.

Politics Headlines

Trump campaign website briefly defaced by cryptocurrency scam

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The Trump campaign says it is working with law enforcement to investigate the source of the attack.