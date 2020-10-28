Zeta brings heavy rain, intense hours of wind

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tropical downpours continue north of Interstate 40 through dinner. There is *some* break but the rain rolls on through the overnight.

A WVLT WEATHER ALERT is posted through Thursday afternoon, as we get an onslaught of morning rain and then the wind from Zeta.

It’s not all about ‘Zeta.’ After a cooler weekend, we get clearing skies and the first freezing temperatures in 240 days!

WHAT TO EXPECT

That nice weather earlier this week? Yeah it’s gone! A Flash Flood Watch and now a Tropical Storm Warning is posted for many of us. It’s all about the deluge rain from Zeta continues this afternoon. The center of the hurricane is still offshore as of Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain and low visibility – though not much wind, at least not yet – are the threats this afternoon. Knoxville and the I-40 corridor is primed for the second big band from Zeta. It’s soggy through the afternoon commute and as the kids get home from school.

These first two major bands are pushing northeast of 40 by dinnertime. We get a tiny break in the heaviest rain this evening. Showers continue overnight but the ‘eye’ of Zeta is still well southwest.

Starting around 6:00 a.m. Thursday, the center of the storm rolls in. This is where all of the wind comes from. An occasional gust of 40-50 mph is likely in the higher parts of the National Park, while 25-40 mph gusts are possible east of 75. The wind and rain taper off by Friday afternoon.

Still, we expect a storm total of 3-4″ for most.

LOOKING AHEAD

After the wind and the rain are gone, a strong fall cold front plows through. This is where we get the name ‘double barrel low’ since this storm is right on the heels of Zeta.

Rain is out of here by early Friday, setting up a much drier weather pattern.

Halloween is downright chilly, compared to what we’ve had lately.

The first freezing temperatures in the Valley since March the 8th are possible as early as Monday morning. A secondary blast of frigid air arrives, and highs are absurdly cold. We’re barely cracking 50 on the 2nd of November. Election Day is beautiful but it’s on the chilly side.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

