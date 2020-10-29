Area teams kick off state soccer tournament Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TSSAA state soccer tournament is underway in Murfreesboro Friday after weather forced a short postponement for the start of the game.

Several East Tennessee teams are vying for state championships in three of the state’s five classifications.

All times are Eastern:

Class AAA

Bearden (20-1) vs. McMinn County (14-3-1) - Friday, October 30th at 5 p.m.

Maryville (16-3-2) vs. Ravenwood (8-2-2) - Friday, October 30th at 5:30 p.m.

Class AA

Greeneville (15-5) vs. Murfreesboro Central (14-4-1) - Friday, October 30th at 7:30 p.m.

Seymour (13-3) vs. East Hamilton (14-3) - Friday, October 30th at 8 p.m.

Class A

Alcoa (10-6-1) vs. Valor College Prep (8-3) - Friday, October 30th at 2:30 p.m.

Cumberland Gap (17-0) vs. Merrol Hyde (9-2-1) - Friday, October 30th at 3 p.m.

