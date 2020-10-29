At least 56 people test positive for COVID-19 after “superspreader” wedding and birthday party in New York

(WVLT/CBS)- A wedding and birthday party on Long Island have turned into coronavirus “superspreader” events after at least 56 people tested positive for the virus. Nearly 300 people in attendance are now quarantined, according to officials.

According to Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone, the wedding took place at North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue on October 17. Despite restrictions, 91 people attended the wedding and at least 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority of whom were guests.

Bellone said that an additional 159 people are quarantining as a result and recommend fining the venue $17,000 for violating New York state’s rule limiting non-essential gatherings to 50 people or less.

“This type of blatant disregard for the wellbeing of others is not only extremely disappointing, it will not be tolerated,” Bellone said during a news conference Wednesday.

North Fork Country Club did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

In nearby Bellport, a birthday party with about 50 attendees — not technically a violation of social distancing limits — took place on the same day. At least 26 guests have since tested positive for the virus, Bellone said, leaving an additional 132 people in quarantine.

Officials said a handful of Suffolk County school districts have been affected by the diagnoses and associated risks.

New York, once the epicenter of the virus in the U.S., has seen hot spots pop up in recent weeks and officials have largely blamed social gatherings. Governor Andrew Cuomo urged residents on Wednesday to avoid such gatherings as the holidays approach.

“My personal advice is the best way to say, ‘I love you,’ this Thanksgiving, the best way to say, ‘I’m thankful for you and love you so much, I’m so thankful for you that I don’t want to endanger you and I don’t want to endanger our family and I don’t want to endanger our friends. So, we will celebrate virtually,’ but that is my personal opinion,” Cuomo said.

