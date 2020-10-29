Advertisement

At least 56 people test positive for COVID-19 after “superspreader” wedding and birthday party in New York

Nearly 300 people in attendance are now quarantined, according to officials.
Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CBS)- A wedding and birthday party on Long Island have turned into coronavirus “superspreader” events after at least 56 people tested positive for the virus. Nearly 300 people in attendance are now quarantined, according to officials.

According to Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone, the wedding took place at North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue on October 17. Despite restrictions, 91 people attended the wedding and at least 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority of whom were guests.

Bellone said that an additional 159 people are quarantining as a result and recommend fining the venue $17,000 for violating New York state’s rule limiting non-essential gatherings to 50 people or less.

“This type of blatant disregard for the wellbeing of others is not only extremely disappointing, it will not be tolerated,” Bellone said during a news conference Wednesday.

North Fork Country Club did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

In nearby Bellport, a birthday party with about 50 attendees — not technically a violation of social distancing limits — took place on the same day. At least 26 guests have since tested positive for the virus, Bellone said, leaving an additional 132 people in quarantine.

Officials said a handful of Suffolk County school districts have been affected by the diagnoses and associated risks.

New York, once the epicenter of the virus in the U.S., has seen hot spots pop up in recent weeks and officials have largely blamed social gatherings. Governor Andrew Cuomo urged residents on Wednesday to avoid such gatherings as the holidays approach.

“My personal advice is the best way to say, ‘I love you,’ this Thanksgiving, the best way to say, ‘I’m thankful for you and love you so much, I’m so thankful for you that I don’t want to endanger you and I don’t want to endanger our family and I don’t want to endanger our friends. So, we will celebrate virtually,’ but that is my personal opinion,” Cuomo said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TBI adds attempted murder suspect to most wanted list

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added a man accused of second degree attempted murder to the most wanted list.

News

59 bodies found in hidden graves in Mexico: “A sad and terrible discovery”

Updated: moments ago
|
By Arial Starks
The bodies were extracted over the last week from 52 pits at a property on the outskirts of the Guanajuato city of Salvatierra

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 256,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Sevier County weighs option to continue mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
Sevier County officials are talking over whether or not to extend a mask mandate. The current one is set to expire at midnight on Friday, October 20, 2020.

Latest News

News

Timeline: How authorities unraveled years of horrific child abuse in one East Tennessee family

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The discovery of a child’s remains at a home in Roane County led to a winding web of alleged child abuse occurring at two homes belonging to members of the same family.

News

SEC Championship to air in prime time on WVLT

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The SEC West has owned the championship game for over a decade.

News

Zeta leaves some tree damage in national park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Ben Cathey
Most of the severe weather alerts are gone, and the river levels are dropping.

News

Tennessee Secretary of State announces accommodations for absentee voting ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
In order to be counted, absentee ballots must be in the hands of USPS and postmarked by 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3.

News

Smell of marijuana on child leads to arrest of Kentucky pair, police say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police went to the child’s home, where officers said they could smell marijuana as they entered the home.

WVLT

Cold air ready to arrive after Zeta leaves

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The flash flood risk is gone, and the worst winds are departing. Still, freezing temps are coming soon!