Bridge repair work to begin across Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Officials said there will be no access to Henry Whitehead Place or the Gregory Bald Trailhead during this period.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced construction will soon begin to replace seven bridges and repair seven others across the park.

The construction contracts were awarded to the park by the Federal Highway Administration.

Construction is set to begin Nov. 2 and continue through May 27, 2021. During this time, Forge Creek Road in the Cades Cove area will be closed to all users due to the complete removal of the bridge.

Visitors should expect single-lane closures in the following areas as bridge repair is underway: two bridges along the Gatlinburg Bypass; two bridges along Little River Road; two bridges in the Elkmont area, and one bridge in the Park Headquarters area. This winter, the park will announce dates for a month-long full closure of the road leading to Ramsey Cascades Trailhead and the road leading to Smoky Mountain Stables to fully replace bridges in those areas when the schedule is finalized.

