Cafeteria manager makes a difference for Central High School students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Making meals and serving smiles brought Pamela Jordan happiness.

“I absolutely love coming to Central High School every day," said Jordan.

She started her career in the 80s at Lonsdale Elementary.

She worked at West High and Austin-East before landing at Central High to manage the cafeteria.

“We see a lot," said Jordan, “People always say that teenagers give them a hard time, but I literally love teenagers.”

Her services extend beyond serving food. Jordan has always rolled with the punches to listen to students.

“The kids look to us as friends, someone to talk to, confidants, they tell us their trials and tribulations," said Jordan.

Over 37 years, Jordan says the food has changed.

“When I first started we did everything from scratch. I mean everything from a biscuit to a hamburger," said Jordan.

Her positivity and passion for the students remain unwavering.

“Since coming to Central High School this has been my most rewarding position since I’ve been in school food service.”

