Close encounter of the elk kind: Why visitors should keep their distance

A photo isn’t worth a clash with a thousand-pound animal. The National Park Service is hoping to use the recent viral photo as a chance to educate people on the elk in the park
Elk Bucks Woman in Great Smoky Mountain National Park
Elk Bucks Woman in Great Smoky Mountain National Park(Kipp White | Kipp White)
By Abby Kousouris and Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A photograph isn’t worth a clash with a thousand-pound animal. The National Park Service is hoping to use the recent viral photo as a chance to educate people on the elk in the park

Photographer Kipp White has experienced some close encounters with wildlife. He’s learned to use a wide lens to get beautiful shots at a distance, especially in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

“I got up real early and thought I’d go out and see if I can catch any elk, maybe fight. I didn’t expect to capture them fighting people,” said White.

He warned people to stay away, but they didn’t listen. He stood watching them while the elk moved closer.

“They’re all about their cell phones and trying to get the great picture. I got a big wildlife lens so I put myself in the position to get the picture,” said White.

A male elk came running at one woman, who dropped her camera trying to run away. The photos he took were shared across Facebook thousands of times. He says on one page alone it had more than half a million views.

“There was no blood. I just think she was in shock. I hate it for her because she’s a sweet lady,” said White.

Dana Soehn with the National Parks Service says they’re seeing more than 200 encounters of people and elk so far this year. They ask everyone to keep a 50 feet distance from wildlife.

“It’s a highlight for many people to see the elk especially during September and October when they get to hear the male elk bugling,” said Soehn.

In this case, the elk and the woman were okay. Rangers decided not to issue situations, but to instead educate people nearby to keep a respectful amount of distance. The elk was also given a pass.

“He’s not an elk that had been a repeat offender as far as getting too close to people or begging food from people,” said Soehn.

White said appreciate what’s around before trying to get a picture on your phone.

“I never thought in my lifetime I’d see something that big. It was massive. Just enjoy it. You don’t have to get the perfect shot,” said White.

