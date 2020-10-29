Cold air ready to arrive after Zeta leaves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zeta is leaving our region but now, the cold front is plowing through.

Winds will be intense for a few hours this evening, and a couple of trees could come down.

Get ready for a much quieter and sun-filled but COLD forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Most of us got two inches or more of rain from Zeta, with four to five inches of rain on parts of the Plateau. Looking at you Wartburg and Loudon and Rockwood!

We should get a grazing of sunshine before the next cold front moves in this evening. The winds will turn quite gusty in the Foothills and higher terrain of the National Park. That’s where gusts could top 50 mph through dusk.

Rain is here after dusk but it’s much lighter. Still, it’s a sign of colder air for Friday... we have a nearly 20° plummet in just a few hours! Clouds are stubborn to clear until Friday evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend looks pretty great, assuming you like slightly cooler weather. Saturday is Halloween and the Vols are off, so many of you may be outside. If you’re raking or lining up scarecrows on the porch, expect a chilly start! We’re in the middle 30s on the Plateau and the upper 30s in the Valley. While that is ‘normal’ for the end of October, it’s only the 2nd morning in the 30s for Knoxville, so far this season!

There’s abundant sunshine by the end of the afternoon Saturday, and high temperatures range from near 60 in Crossville to the middle 60s in Knoxville.

As the clocks roll back Saturday night into Sunday morning, clouds build into our region. That keeps the morning lows much more manageable and in the mid 40s. There’s a slim threat for rain showers, with the bulk of them in the mountains of Kentucky and northeast Tennessee.

Monday morning is summed up in one word: COLD. We should hit freezing in the Valley, the first time we’ve done that since March the 8th! Even the afternoon is frigid, with highs nearly 15° below the average. Election Day (Tuesday) is blue sky and a serious chill. We’re frosty at higher elevations and it’s probably coat weather at the precincts.

We’re climbing back to the middle 60s with lots of sun - and dry weather - through the start of next weekend.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

