Coronavirus cases grow, but Tennessee hospital staff shrinks

Tennessee is sounding the alarm as COVID-19 cases grow in the state, while hospitals struggle with a shrinking healthcare staff.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is sounding the alarm as COVID-19 cases grow in the state, while hospitals struggle with a shrinking healthcare staff.

Officials said Wednesday that hospitalizations due to the coronavirus are at an all-time high in the state. Hospitals are taking in the patients, but they’re dealing with some problems of their own--staffing.

The Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said, “We’ve got the beds. We’ve got the physical space. It’s the staffing.” And they add that the coming flu season is expected to make problems worse.

Dr. Wendy Long, President of the Tennessee Hospital Association, said, “If you layer the number of hospitalizations season during the flu season over the current surge in hospitalizations that we are experiencing, we would have statewide capacity issues.”

Doctors said we could be looking at a potential crisis, putting the ability to treat emergencies like strokes and heart attacks at risk. Though state officials have explored the options of extra facilities for COVID-19 patients, such as the Knoxville Expo Center, they could be of little use.

“An empty bed without a staff member means nothing. It doesn’t do any good,” Dr. Long said.

Tennessee hospitals have access to $51 million in grants to pay overtime, hire temporary workers and offer recruiting incentives.

Still, Governor Bill Lee stresses the solution to a worsening pandemic is in the hands of the people. He’s calling for flu shots, social distancing and awareness of virus spread even in small group settings.

