Early voting in Kentucky on pace for a million votes before Election Day

More than 600,000 votes have been cast so far in Kentucky and more than 263,000 absentee ballots were returned.
(WITN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WVLT) - Early voting ends on Thursday in Tennessee but will continue for Kentuckians.

Early voting in Kentucky is available every weekday until Election day and every Saturday for at least four hours. Every county clerk in the state will provide at least one location for in-person voting.

The Secretary of State Michael Adams said he expects nearly one million votes to be cast before Election Day on Nov. 3.

