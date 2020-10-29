Florida man accused of changing governor’s voter information

NAPLES, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — A 20-year-old from Naples, Florida faces charges after being accused of changing the voter information for Governor Ron DeSantis.

WTSP reported that Anthony Steven Guevara was accused of changing the governor’s address in the state database to that of a YouTube personality. Officials found out when DeSantis went to vote earlier this week, and he was told somebody had changed his address.

DeSantis alerted officials that he had not made any address changes.

Using information like logs from the election office and an IP address, officials said they tracked down Guevara.

WTSP reported that Guevara told investigators he was also able to access voter information for Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but he only changed the information for DeSantis.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee sent this statement on the issue:

"Our systems are secure. There has been no breach to the Florida Department of State’s systems. The Florida Department of State wants every voter to have confidence in the integrity of our elections network.

This incident was perpetrated using publicly accessible voter data, and there is no evidence to suggest that this change was made through the Florida Department of State. We commend the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on their swift action to bringing this malicious actor to justice. The situation was corrected immediately and the voter was able to cast a ballot.

We encourage voters to check their voter registration for accuracy. Every eligible Florida voter will have the ability to cast a ballot and every ballot will be counted. We are working hard to ensure the safety and security of every voter."

WTSP reported Guevara faces a property crime charge as well as a charge of altering voter registration without consent.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.