Green for ‘green’: TDEC offers grants for spirit makers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Everybody likes free money, right? Well the Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation wants to help but they’re having trouble getting the word out! They won a grant from the U.S. EPA. $182,000 could help local breweries and spirit makers but so far they only have five takers across the Volunteer State. They want to help local businesses reduce, reuse, and recycle.

“How are they processing the water? Is it going back into the sewer? Are they having to pay sewer costs on that? So we’re trying to find those little bitty missing pieces that they may or may not be doing,” TDEC’s Kathy Glapa told WVLT. “To show them different ways to improve their processes.”

“It is anywhere from you know, where they’re getting their stuff. All the way to it going out the door,” Glapa said.

So far most of the companies enrolled are other parts of Tennessee. TDEC teamed with a vineyard to produce a special bottle topper. That special label tells you about the sustainable wine and, if you plant the paper, it blooms into wildflowers.

Link to apply to the program: https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/opsp-policy-and-sustainable-practices/business-and-private-sector/tennessee-sustainable-spirits.html

