GSMNP crews assessing damage due to heavy rain, strong winds

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy rain and strong winds swept across areas of the Smokies Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning as Zeta made landfall.

The severe weather caused large amounts of debris to cover the roads near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Crews are working to clear the roadways in an attempt to prevent closures.

The Cataloochee area of the park had to be closed due to a downed powerline, according to the park.

The 24-hour rainfall total at Clingmans Dome is 6.11″ The current highest wind gusts in the area was recorded at 55 mph at Cove Mountain.

GSMNP officials said crews will be able to better assess the damage after the strong winds have passed.

