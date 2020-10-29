Advertisement

GSMNP crews assessing damage due to heavy rain, strong winds

The Cataloochee area of the park had to be closed due to a downed powerline, according to the park.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(Ashley Wood)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy rain and strong winds swept across areas of the Smokies Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning as Zeta made landfall.

The severe weather caused large amounts of debris to cover the roads near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Crews are working to clear the roadways in an attempt to prevent closures.

The 24-hour rainfall total at Clingmans Dome is 6.11″ The current highest wind gusts in the area was recorded at 55 mph at Cove Mountain.

GSMNP officials said crews will be able to better assess the damage after the strong winds have passed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

