Advertisement

Hawkins County deputies growing beards for a cause

Your favorite Hawkins County deputy may have a new look come December.
(WCAX)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - Your favorite Hawkins County deputy may have a new look come December.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is allowing its deputies to participate in the popular ‘no shave November’ challenge and grow out their facial hair in exchange for a donation to charity.

The proceeds for the challenge will go towards the sheriff’s office’s annual ‘Christmas with a Cop’ fundraiser, which helps families in need provide Christmas gifts for their children.

So, if your favorite deputy has a beard or goatee over the next two months, they have given back to the community.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dean Hill Senate Candidate

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Steve Holder District 1

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Ronnie Henley Senate Candidate

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Renee Hoyos District 2

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Blair Walsingham District 1

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Tim Burchett District 2

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

Yomi "Fapas" Faparusi, Sr. Senate Candidate

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

Amber Hysell - District 3

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Aaron James - Senate Candidate

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Tennessee Theatre offering elopement, vow renewal experience amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
You can now get married at the Tennessee Theatre