Hawkins County deputies growing beards for a cause

HAWKINS Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - Your favorite Hawkins County deputy may have a new look come December.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is allowing its deputies to participate in the popular ‘no shave November’ challenge and grow out their facial hair in exchange for a donation to charity.

The proceeds for the challenge will go towards the sheriff’s office’s annual ‘Christmas with a Cop’ fundraiser, which helps families in need provide Christmas gifts for their children.

So, if your favorite deputy has a beard or goatee over the next two months, they have given back to the community.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.