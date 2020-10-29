“I was thinking we’re all going to die” Meigs Co. students recount bus crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Meigs County Middle School student is back home from the hospital after she was injured in a bus crash that left two people dead and seven injured.

Trinaty said what she experienced on that bus ride home Tuesday is something she will never forget.

“Well, what went through my head, I was thinking we’re all going to die," Trinaty said of the crash.

The Meigs Middle School student was one of the lucky survivors of that deadly crash, but Trinaty didn’t leave unscathed. She suffered a sprained neck, broken ankle and cuts on her leg.

Trinaty’s cousin MJ, who was also on board, came to her rescue.

“There was nothing but screaming and crying kids asking for help," MJ said in an interview with WVLT News just hours after the crash occurred.

MJ said the experience was terrifying.

“I looked at the bus driver and just looked away because it was just...horrifying,” said MJ.

Trinaty is home recovering now. She said she is just blessed to have survived the horrific accident.

“Thank God most of us are alive, and I send prayers to everyone who got badly hurt,” said Trinaty.

