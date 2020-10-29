Advertisement

Kentucky city bans hair-based discrimination

A city in Kentucky has banned discrimination based on hair.
Image Source: LOCAL12 / CNN VAN(KALB)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WVLT/WLWT) - A city in Kentucky has banned discrimination based on hair.

WLWT reports that Covington adopted protection from discrimination based on hair texture and hairstyles commonly associated with any particular race. It will now be illegal to deny someone employment or educational opportunities due to race-based hair discrimination.

The city’s commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to make the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act a part of its Human Rights Ordinance. WLWT reports that the city also banned conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth in 2020, as well.

Commissioner Michelle Williams proposed the hair-based discrimination ban.

“Ever since I’ve been in politics, I’ve felt I’ve had to wear my hair straight – that’s the whole ‘fitting in’ pressure,” Williams said. “Culturally, there are all kinds of different types of hairstyles and coverings, but people tend not to accept cultural differences when it comes to hairstyles.”

City leaders said they wanted to make the city inclusive.

“We have a unique ability to recognize that the differences that make up our city is one of our strengths. This will continue to attract people to our city,” said Commissioner Tim Downing.

