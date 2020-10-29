Advertisement

Knox County case count, death rate benchmarks changed to yellow

The indicator for sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate has changed from green to yellow this week as deaths in Knox County surpassed 100.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department released an update on COVID-19 data benchmarks Thursday.

The indicator for case count was changed from red to yellow.

The benchmark for community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with a consistent turn around time remained yellow. Data from KCHD showed the average time between COVID-19 test collection and lab report data continues to decrease.

KCHD reported the indicator for sustained or increased public health capacity remained green. According to officials, 99.6 percent of new case investigations have been initiated within 24 hours of notification.

Healthcare system capabilities remained yellow. During the Knox County Board of Health meeting, Dr. James Shamiyeh with the University of Tennessee Medical Center said the hospital is in a “yellow, but worsening” state as the number of employees out sick have increased.

The indicator for sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate has changed from green to yellow this week as deaths in Knox County surpassed 100.

