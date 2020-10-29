Knoxville fire captain charged with sexually assaulting child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A captain at the Knoxville Fire Department has been arrested and indicted on charges of aggravated sexual battery and sexual contact with a minor.

According to an indictment, William Scott Warwick, 56, is accused of inappropriately touching a child under 13-years-old through their clothing on multiple occasions over several months.

Warwick is accused of abusing a position of authority he had over the victim to sexually abuse them.

WVLT News reached out to the Knoxville Fire Department regarding the investigation.

“The City’s policy is to not comment on pending criminal proceedings, so I am unable to make any additional statements," said Chief Stan Sharp.

Warwick was placed on leave with pay on October 7 and has applied for retirement set to begin November 1.

