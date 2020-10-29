Knoxville rent prices rise amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The price of rent is increasing in Knoxville, according to a study released by Apartment List.

The rent report released Thursday showed the cost of rent increased by 4.4 percent since the beginning of the pandemic in March and a 3.7 percent increase year-over-year.

According to the report, the average price to rent a one-bedroom apartment is $822 and the average for a two-bedroom is $1026.

Meanwhile, average national rent prices fell by 1.4 percent year-over-year.

Read more about the report’s methodology here.

