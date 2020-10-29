Kroger to offer rapid coronavirus antibody testing

(WVLT/WLWT) - Kroger announced Wednesday that it will soon launch rapid COVID-19 antibody testing in its pharmacies.

According to WLWT, the test has been FDA authorized. Tests are taken by a finger-prick blood sample and results are typically generated within 15 minutes. They will cost $25.

Such tests are already available in California and Michigan, and Kroger expects to roll them out at all pharmacies and clinics by the end of November.

“Individuals who believe they may have already been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test,” the website says. Get more information here.

