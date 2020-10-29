Man dead after shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police say a man is dead following a shooting in East Knoxville Wednesday night.

The Knoxville Police Department said officers were called to the 2900 block of Hillside Avenue for reports of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they discovered a man in the road suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and there are no suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation, and the victim’s name is being withheld until family members are notified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call KPD at 865-215-7212.

