Missing 12-year-old Oak Ridge girl discovered in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, NC. (WVLT/WSPA) - Officials with the Asheville Police Department said a missing 12-year-old from Oak Ridge was located in North Carolina.

Asheville police were requested to assist Oak Ridge Police and the FBI in the search for the missing child.

The child was discovered in Asheville with 42-year-old Matthew Paul Bajaj. Asheville police took Bajaj into custody and he was later turned over to the FBI.

Officials said the child was not injured and reunited with her parents.

The FBI continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.