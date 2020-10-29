More than 1,000 Sevier Co. residents without power

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy rain and strong winds left more than one thousand Sevier County residents without power Thursday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., Sevier County Electric reported 1,600 power outages. As of 7:50 a.m. power has been restored to many of those residents, with only 342 still reporting outages.

Click here to report an outage to Sevier County Electric.

